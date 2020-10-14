Haredi leaders: Schools to remain closed pending a government decision

On Tuesday night, senior haredi figures met in Bnei Brak with government representatives in order to formulate a plan for the resumption of studies for boys following the High Holiday and Sukkot break (as reported by Kikar Hashabbat). In ordinary times, studies would have resumed on Monday but earlier this week, the majority of haredi leaders decided to postpone the reopening of schools and meanwhile attempt to reach an understanding with the government on the issue.

Attending the meeting were Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, Degel HaTorah chairman MK Moshe Gafni (of UTJ), the coronavirus project manager for the haredi sector Ronni Numa, the government’s coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the deputy director-general of the Health Ministry Prof. Itamar Grotto, senior officials from the National Security Council and the Home Front Command, the secretaries of the Moetzet Gedolei HaTorah of Agudat Yisrael (representing the main Chassidic groups), of Degel HaTorah (representing the Lithuanian haredim), and of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah (representing the main Sephardic haredi groups), as well as representatives of the Chassidic courts of Ger and Belz.

After it became clear (following the government’s decision of the same evening) to postpone any decision regarding easing the lockdown until next Sunday unless morbidity data on Thursday showed a significant improvement, those meeting in Bnei Brak resolved that boys’ schools would remain closed for the time being and that an additional meeting would be held on Wednesday to further discuss the issue and hopefully reach a consensus that would apply to the majority of the haredi sector.

Meanwhile, dozens of boys’ schools (mainly from the extremist haredi factions and a number of Chassidic groups) opened on Tuesday, but some were forced to close again after police arrived to enforce the government’s regulations.