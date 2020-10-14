FBI: Michigan armed militia also targeted Virginia governor

FBI agent says right-wing militia that plotted to kidnap Michigan's governor also discussed similar action against Virginia's governor.

An FBI agent testified on Tuesday that the heavily armed right-wing militia that plotted to kidnap Michigan's governor also discussed similar action against Virginia's governor, AFP reports.

In a bond hearing for five of the 13 men charged last week, agent Richard Trask told the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that the men, angry about COVID-19 lockdown measures, among other issues, talked about "taking a sitting governor," specifically mentioning Michigan and Virginia, according to the report.

Trask said that the group ultimately decided to focus on kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and, along with others, to attack police and possibly start a "civil war."

After infiltrating two separate groups with similar aims, FBI agents and Michigan police moved in to foil the plot last week as the 13 men sought to pool their efforts, arms and gear.

Trask said the Michigan men had met online with people of similar leanings from several other states, discussing taking action against government officials.

Whitmer and Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam are both Democrats who have come under repeated political fire from President Donald Trump for their pandemic control efforts and other policies.

Trask said the kidnap plan for Whitmer included possibly putting her on mock trial, taking her to another state or stranding her on a boat in the middle of huge Lake Michigan.