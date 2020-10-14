Trump: I felt like Superman

Trump holds rally in Pennsylvania, says he “felt like Superman” after his experimental COVID-19 treatment.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night held a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, his second public rally since contracting COVID-19.

Trump told a crowd of supporters he “felt like Superman” after his experimental COVID-19 treatment with the antiviral drug Regeneron.

“The vaccines are coming soon, the therapeutics, and frankly, the cure. All I know is I took something — whatever the hell it was, I felt good very quickly,” the President said.

“I don’t know what it was, antibodies, I don’t know. I took it, I said I ‘felt like Superman.’ I said, ‘Let me at ’em!'” he added.

Trump went on to thank the doctors that treated him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he was hospitalized at the Maryland facility for three nights.

“One great thing about being president, if you’re not feeling 100 percent, you have more doctors than you thought exist in the world. I was surrounded by like 14 of them!”

He also once again spoke about his new immunity to the disease.

“They tell me I’m immune! I could come down and start kissing everybody, every man and woman. Look at that guy, how handsome he is. I could kiss him, not with a lot of enjoyment,” he joked.

On Monday night, Trump held a rally in Florida in which he said he is feeling great and glad he no longer needs to be concerned about infection because he’s now “immune.”

The rally in Florida took place hours after Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said he had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days.