Weddings with up to 20 people will be permitted

Following campaign led by MK Ayelet Shaked, the 1,000-meter limit on participation in wedding will be removed.

Following a campaign led by MK Ayelet Shaked, the restrictions included in the coronavirus lockdown have been amended so that it will be possible to hold weddings even beyond the permitted 1,000 meters from a person’s place of residence.

Weddings will be permitted starting Wednesday, but at the same time the restriction on the participation of no more than 20 participants in the wedding, and of holding weddings in open space only, had remained in force.

On Sunday, during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution Committee, MK Shaked criticized the legal situation that was created, and demanded a solution for couples getting married even during the lockdown.

"Someone should say that despite the regulations, there will be no enforcement regarding weddings beyond a kilometer in a gathering of up to 20 people," Shaked demanded in the discussion, which was also attended by Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri.

"Stop ignoring the reality," Shaked demanded. "Fix the regulations. For the past two weeks, no minister has taken it upon himself to change the regulations."

"Is anyone from this bad government able to take on the task to change the regulations? If not, I am prepared that any couple who wants to get married will direct to me the police officer who will enforce it," she added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed during the Coronavirus Cabinet discussion that the full lockdown will be extended until midnight on Sunday.

However, the possibility of softening the lockdown even earlier is expected to be discussed at a meeting later this week, if the morbidity data allow it.

In addition to the change in the guidelines regarding weddings, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved the removal of restrictions on competitive sports in a way that will allow teams to conduct training.