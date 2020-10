Sarah Haetzni-Cohen is chairwoman of the My Israel movement and works hard to spreads Zionist values on the internet and via social media.

Sarah HaEtzni Cohen is making her mark as an Israeli activist and journalist while raising 4 young children.

In an interview taped a few weeks ago during the hot summer of 2020, she spoke with Eve Harow about her unique childhood in Kiryat Arba, her Member of Knesset grandfather Elyakim HaEtzni, current events and the path she is forging while keeping her priorities in order.