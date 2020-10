As a result of the lockdown, things have hardly returned to normal in Israel, as schools remain shuttered and businesses are closed.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh talks about the time period known as “acharei hachagim,” or “after the holidays” when things are supposed to get back to “normal.”

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet is scheduled to meet later this week to discuss a proposed gradual opening up of the country, but nothing is certain.