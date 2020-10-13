Netanyahu, Gantz agree: Lockdown to be extended until Sunday

Lockdown to remain in effect until midnight on Sunday. Cabinet may decide to ease restrictions on Thursday if morbidity data improves.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed at the meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet Tuesday that the lockdown would be extended until midnight on Sunday.

However, the possibility of softening the lockdown even earlier if the morbidity data improves will be discussed at the next meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet.

Prior to the Corona Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu held a consultation, with the participation of the Defense Minister, the Health Minister, and the Science Minister.

During the consultation, the National Security Council head, Health Ministry Director, coronavirus coordinator, and other consultants stated that they believe at this stage it is impossible to soften the lockdown because morbidity is still high and because the effects of Sukkot and Simchat Torah events cannot yet be assessed.

Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu expressed concern that despite the conditions of the closure, 3,000 people test positive per day.

According to the data and morbidity trends, on Thursday the cabinet will discuss whether to make a preliminary move next week in which small businesses that do not receive the public, takeaway, and early childhood settings will open.