Two suspects in murder of young man arrested in Beit Hanina

Security forces arrested two suspects in the murder of a 20-year-old in Beit Hanina about a month ago in the city of Ramallah, north of Jerusalem.

The two were arrested by the IDF following the arrest of another murder suspect on the day of the murder.

The investigation, which was conducted in the central unit of the Jerusalem district police, was opened following a murder case that occurred on September 11, 2020 in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, when a young man in his 20s was allegedly shot to death and the shooters fled the scene.

As part of the investigation, using advanced abilities and special means, one suspect in his 20s was arrested the same day at his home in Beit Hanina. It also emerged that two more suspects were hiding in Ramallah.

Accordingly, tonight IDF fighters raided two different houses in Ramallah where they managed to locate the two suspects, residents of Beit Hanina in their 20s, and bring them under arrest. These, as mentioned, join another detainee from the day of the incident also in his 20s, captured at his home in Beit Hanina.

At the request of the police, their remand was extended today at a hearing in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court until October 19, 2020.