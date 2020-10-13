Dutch woman believed to be first to die from coronavirus reinfection

89-year-old woman undergoing cancer treatment believed to be first person to die after getting COVID-19 twice.

A Dutch woman is believed to be the first person in the world to die after being re-infected with the coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported.

The unidentified woman, who was an 89-year-old cancer patient, tested positive for the coronavirus twice two months apart. Doctors found that the strains of the virus were different each time she was tested,

About 35 people around the world are believed to have been infected with the coronavirus a second time, including one in Israel and one in the United States. However, the medical community is divided on whether reinfection is possible or if there is another explanation for the low number of cases of reinfection.

The woman was tested again when had just begun chemotherapy for lymphoma, which would have weakened her immune system and left her vulnerable to diseases such as the coronavirus. She died three weeks later.

Doctors believe she was re-infected because the coronavirus strains were genetically different each time she was tested. '"It is likely that the second episode was a reinfection rather than prolonged shedding."