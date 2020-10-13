Over 3,000 new coronavirus cases diagnosed yesterday

Death toll rises to 2,040 as number of daily coronavirus cases remains above level at which lockdown can be lifted.

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday evening that 3,112 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday, still well above the 2,000 mark at which the ministry says the lockdown can be lifted.

1,424 new cases have been diagnosed so far today, bringing the total number of Israelis confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic to 296,215.

802 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, down from 827 yesterday. 254 patients are on ventilators.

The death toll rose by 26 to 2,040.

The National Security Council head, Health Ministry Director, coronavirus coordinator, and other consultants believe at this stage it is impossible to begin to lift the lockdown because morbidity is still high and because the effects of Sukkot and Simchat Torah events cannot yet be assessed.

The Coronavirus Cabinet was convened Tuesday to discuss the morbidity data, and an exit plan organized according to stages and criteria.

According to the data and morbidity trends, on Thursday the cabinet will discuss whether to make a preliminary move next week in which small businesses that do not receive the public, takeaway, and early childhood settings will open.