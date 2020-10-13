Israelis for Trump: 'Israel's best friend'

Joe Zevuluni of Florida to lead convoy in support of US President: 'When America's strong, Israel's a world power. Trump needs our vote.'

Israeli-American businessman Joe Zevuluni will lead a convoy for U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of next month's presidential election.

The convoy of cars will leave Dezerland Park in North Miami, Florida this coming Sunday, and will ask to send a resounding message: "Choosing Trump is a choice for the security of the State of Israel, it is a choice for a strong America."

Zevuluni, who has fought for many years against the BDS movement and for Israel, said ahead of the event: "We Israelis, patriotic American citizens, respect the flag and stand by the anthem, support the law, and salute the American army."

According to him, there are about 100,000 people in Miami who think like him: "Every vote counts, 100,000 votes can also decide." Zevuluni continued: "When America is strong and prosperous, Israel is a world power."

צילום: ג'ו זבולוני הלמבורגיני של ג'ו זבולוני

Zevuluni, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, mentioned some of President Trump's decisions over the past four years: "This man ordered the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to defend IDF soldiers from persecution by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He also revoked the U.S. visa of all these prosecution teams and warned them of arrest.

"This man has stopped U.S. aid to the Palestinian Authority due to their illegal use of U.S. taxpayer money for payments to the families of terrorists and murderers," Zevuluni added. "This also includes the family of the accursed terrorist Ashraf Na'alwa who murdered Kim Lebengrund Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi."

Zevuluni mentions that Trump moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and recognized Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. "This man deleted the term 'occupied territories' from the entire American archives and recognized Judea and Samaria as an integral part of the State of Israel and yet recognized over 500,000 Israeli citizens living there as sovereign over the territories in Judea and Samaria.

"This man also recognized the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel and changed U.S. policy regarding all the borders of the Land of Israel," Zevuluni said, "This dear man fought BDS and turned boycotts against Israel into a federal crime in academia at universities and public places. He also canceled aid to any university that does not fight anti-Semitism. "

Zevuluni also noted the assassination of the ISIS terrorist organization and the assassination of Qassem Suleimani, the arch-Iranian terrorist. "Trump has torn to pieces the nuclear deal that failed president Obama gave Iran that allowed Iran to develop a nuclear bomb."

צילום: גילברט מורלס הלמבורגיני של ג׳ו זבולוני

Zevuluni conveyed a message to Israelis and Jews living in the United States, "Trump needs you, us, the Israeli Jewish community with the right to vote here. How ungrateful do you have to be if you don't vote for him.

"This man is the strongest man in the world, and he's the best friend the State of Israel has ever had. He is one true ally who can be trusted. If Biden is elected you will yet miss the days of Obama. Biden has already said that the Palestinian Authority will start receiving aid again. He promised to give the Iranians an agreement to develop a nuclear bomb. He will also allow the hatrers of Israel in Congress to spread hatred and boycotts against Israel," Zevuluni warned.