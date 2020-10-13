PA prime minister: 'God help us' if Trump wins

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh hopes a Biden Administration would be more sympathetic to the PA's positions than Trump Administration.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned of dire consequences for the PA if US President Donald Trump wins reelection next month.

“If we are going to live another four years with President Trump, God help us and the whole world," Shtayyeh wrote on his Facebook account Tuesday.

He expressed his hope that a Biden Administration would be more sympathetic to the PA's positions.

“If things are going to change in the United States I think this will reflect itself directly on the Palestinian-Israeli relationship,” he said. “And it will reflect itself also on the bilateral Palestinian-American relationship.”