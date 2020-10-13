Israeli-made drone downed over Iran crossing from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Israeli-made Harop kamikaze drone shot down or crashed near Iranian border town Parsabad in Ardabil province.

The Armenian Unified Infocenter reports an Israeli-manufactured drone that crossed from Azerbaijan to Iranian territory was shot down by Iranian forces in Ardabil.

The Azerbaijani Israeli-made Harop kamikaze drone was shot down or crashed near Iranian border town Parsabad in Ardabil province, not far from fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Karabakh.

Earlier this week, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region for humanitarian purposes.

Half of Nagorno's population, 75,000 people, has been displaced due to Turkish-backed Azerbaijan attacks.