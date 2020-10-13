Watch: Jewish residents attack reporter with stones

Right-wing activists and 'hilltop youth' threw stones at Channel 12 News reporter Ohad Hemo during filming on a report which will be broadcast tonight.

Channel 12 News said in a statement: ''As part of the filming of an article for the main edition that will be broadcast tonight, one of our reporters, Ohad Hemo, was attacked with stones and rocks by several settlers before noon. He is in good condition and does not require medical treatment."

The attack on Hemo occurred during clashes between Jewish and Arab residents.

Last July, Hemo participated in the "6th Katif Conference" of the Gush Katif Heritage Center in Nitzan. At the conference, Hemo told of the first time he entered Gaza and how he escaped with his photographer just before lynching.