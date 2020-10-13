Wave of robberies of stores in Bnei Brak

A wave of break-ins occurred on Monday night in the haredi city of Bnei Brak. Targeted were a bakery and a cell phone store.

Security camera footage from the bakery shows that the intruder broke in at around six o’clock in the morning. The robber appears to be in his twenties and arrived on a motorcycle. He drew up outside the bakery and broke in with a screwdriver, heading straight for the till and stealing the contents.

Police arrived later that morning together with representatives of Koritz Security Systems in order to view the security camera footage. Mendy Koritz, the company’s head, said that, “We’re especially proud to be serving our clients during such challenging times, and to be assisting the police in their work. However, it’s important to remember that security cameras can only assist in tracking down criminals after the fact. Alarm systems should also be installed as these can actually deter criminals from carrying out their crimes.”

Koritz added that, “We’re confident that the police will succeed in restoring calm and order to the city of Bnei Brak, which has seen so many break-ins in recent months.”

Indeed, many break-ins were reported over the Sukkot holiday, with a bookstore and a bakery among the stores targeted.