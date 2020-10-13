Naftali Bennett hospitalized

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett was hospitalized Tuesday morning, after complaining of neck pains.

The former Defense Minister was admitted to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, where he underwent a series of medical examinations.

Based on doctors’ recommendations, Bennett has decided to remain in the hospital for the time being for further examinations.

According to a statement released by Bennett’s office, the former Defense Minister feels well and will return to work as soon as possible.

On Monday, Bennett slammed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, calling the ongoing nationwide lockdown proof that the prime minister's handling of the pandemic had failed.

"Mr. Prime Minister, do you know why there is such a loss of confidence? Because you are not telling the truth. The lockdown is not a picture of victory, the lockdown is the result of failure," Bennett said.

He accused Prime Minister Netanyahu of not trusting Israel's citizens. "A lockdown is only necessary when you fail to provide good management. Countries that have performed well like Cyprus, Latvia, Taiwan and Estonia have not had another full lockdown. A lockdown is like a hammer on Israel's citizens instead of a set of tweezers for Israel's patients. A lockdown means that you have put all the citizens in jail because you fail to take control through negligence," he said.

"The lockdown is destroying a generation of entrepreneurs and business owners here. It's shattering the souls of our children. The lockdown is the antithesis of the Israeli spirit."

Bennett called on the prime minister to devise a plan that would not be built solely on severe restrictions. "Your program cannot focus on closures and rely on vaccines. We need a program that will defeat the disease without the necessity for a lockdown."