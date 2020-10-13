PA Mufti: Sharia’h obligates every Muslim to wage Jihad against 'the thieving Jews'
"The texts clearly say that if an inch of the Muslims’ lands is stolen, Jihad becomes a personal religious commandment."
Jihadists (illustration)
iStock
|
"The texts clearly say that if an inch of the Muslims' lands is stolen, Jihad becomes a personal religious commandment."
"The texts clearly say that if an inch of the Muslims’ lands is stolen, Jihad becomes a personal religious commandment."
Jihadists (illustration)
iStock
