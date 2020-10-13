HBO purchases expensive Israeli TV Series on Yom Kippur war

HBO Max has purchases the production rights for 'Valley of Tears', the biggest-budget television serious ever produced in Israel.
The deal was made with WestEnd Films, a UK-based sales and production company, which is producing and co-financing the project.
The series was created by Israeli-American writer Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Yaron Zilberman, and Amit Cohen. Zilberman also directed the series.
Inspired by real events, the 10-part series is set to debut in Israel on October 19th, with no launch date set for the international release.