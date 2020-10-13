HBO purchases expensive Israeli TV Series on Yom Kippur war

HBO Max signs deal for rights to 'Valley of Tears', the most expensive Israeli television series ever produced.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

HBO Max has purchases the production rights for 'Valley of Tears', the biggest-budget television serious ever produced in Israel.

The deal was made with WestEnd Films, a UK-based sales and production company, which is producing and co-financing the project.

The series was created by Israeli-American writer Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Yaron Zilberman, and Amit Cohen. Zilberman also directed the series.

Inspired by real events, the 10-part series is set to debut in Israel on October 19th, with no launch date set for the international release.



