HBO purchases expensive Israeli TV Series on Yom Kippur war

HBO Max has purchases the production rights for 'Valley of Tears', the biggest-budget television serious ever produced in Israel.

The deal was made with WestEnd Films, a UK-based sales and production company, which is producing and co-financing the project.

The series was created by Israeli-American writer Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Yaron Zilberman, and Amit Cohen. Zilberman also directed the series.

Inspired by real events, the 10-part series is set to debut in Israel on October 19th, with no launch date set for the international release.