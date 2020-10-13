'Elections are bad, but the current government is worse' says MK Smotrich

Following the decision of the Yamina party to vote with other opposition parties and support a no-confidence motion against the government on Monday night, Arutz Sheva spoke with MK Betzalel Smotrich of the National Union, one of the components of Yamina, and asked him if his party really wants elections.

“Until very recently, we believed that it would be wrong to drag the country into elections at a time of crisis,” he said. “We’re in the middle of a health crisis, an economic crisis, a social crisis – so we said that we’d be a responsible opposition and support the government from the outside. And that’s what we’ve done.

“But there’s one thing that’s worse than elections,” Smotrich continued, “and that’s a government that doesn’t serve its citizens and is instead utterly absorbed in getting ready for elections anyway. Holding elections now is truly a terrible thing – but the current situation is worse still. So we came to the conclusion that what we need now is to go to elections and establish a government that understands that what the public is concerned about right now isn’t politics. Israeli citizens deserve a better government than what we have.”

Recent polls have shown a continual upward trend for Yamina, mostly at the expense of the Likud party, and Smotrich interprets this as reflecting the lack of a true right-wing ideological presence in the current coalition.

“We are a right-wing party and we want to be part of a right-wing government and even to lead it – to get the country out of the current crisis, to deal with the long-term economic consequences of the epidemic, to deal with security issues, with settlement issues, with Zionist issues. We want to fix the judiciary and strengthen the Jewish identity of the state – these are all things that we’re committed to,” he said. “We want to address the very soul of the State of Israel.”

Commenting on the Likud party’s allegations against Yamina, he said: “If only the Likud party was truly right-wing. Their own supporters are constantly protesting this on social media and so forth. Yamina is truly a right-wing party and no one could possibly accuse us of being supported by the Left. But at root, what we are concerned with is the future of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, not politics.”