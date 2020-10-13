PA reports 10 new deaths from coronavirus

455 people have died since the start of the outbreak. 395 new cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

The Palestinian Authority's “ministry of health” on Monday reported 10 more deaths from the coronavirus in the past day. The ages of the dead range from 53 to 82.

This brings the death toll from coronavirus in the Palestinian Authority (Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip) to 455.

It was also reported that 395 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, of whom 38 are in serious condition and five who are connected to respirators.

The centers of infection in the last day were in the Gaza Strip (118), Hebron (54) and Jenin (53).

In recent days, two senior PLO officials have tested positive for the virus. On Sunday it was announced that PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi had tested positive and would cancel any official engagements and scheduled events until she fully recovers.

News of Ashrawi’s diagnosis came days after senior Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Erekat is considered to be a high-risk individual after he underwent a lung transplant at a hospital in Virginia in 2017.

On Sunday, Erekat’s daughter Dalal said her father is in stable condition and is not suffering from complications.