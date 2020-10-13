Trump's Indian 'worshipper' dies after depression over Trump's COVID-19 illness

Indian man who worshipped US President and was reportedly depressed after hearing he contracted COVID-19, dies of cardiac arrest.

An Indian man who worshipped US President Donald Trump and was upset by the news of the Trump contracting COVID-19 died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, an official from his village and police said, according to Reuters.

Bussa Krishna, who had said his devotion for Trump began more than four years ago when the leader appeared to him in a dream, had days ago posted a tearful video on his Facebook page wishing for Trump’s recovery from the virus.

Venkat Goud, the head of Krishna’s native Konney village and a close friend, said he was “depressed” that Trump and his wife Melania had got the disease.

“It’s sad that he passed away without meeting his hero,” Goud told Reuters by phone. “He had tried so hard to meet him” when Trump had come to India in February.

Raghupathi, a local police officer, said Krishna had left the village over two weeks ago to meet his parents in another part of the same southern state of Telangana.

“It is there that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest,” Raghupathi, who goes by one name, said.

Trump announced on October 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was later taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days receiving treatment before being discharged.

On Saturday, Trump resumed campaigning for the first time since contracting the virus.