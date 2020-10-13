Rabbi Rafi Peretz blasts Yamina

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Monday evening attacked the Yamina party after it voted in favor of a non-confidence motion against the government.

"This evening, [Naftali] Bennett and Matan Kahana’s Yamina voted for Yair Lapid, the leader of the left, as prime minister. They voted together with the Joint List, which just today we saw coming to support terrorists at the hospital. Yamina, you have completely lost it," Rabbi Peretz wrote on Twitter.

The comments follow the vote on Monday afternoon on a non-confidence motion submitted by Yesh Atid-Telem, as well as three other non-confidence motions, all of which did not pass.

After voting in favor of the Yesh Atid-Telem motion, Bennett said, "For all those who are excited. From the beginning of our term we have always voted in favor of any motion of non-confidence in this government of failure, provided that it was submitted by a Zionist party, and we will continue to do so of course. That did not change today.”

“Like all non-confidence motions, this is a purely symbolic event that makes it clear that we have no confidence in the government. Every novice knows that there was no chance of crowning Lapid as prime minister. We suggest to the Knesset members from the Likud that they concern themselves with eradicating the coronavirus and restoring livelihoods, and not with more C-type spins," Yamina said.