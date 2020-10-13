Trump tests negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, his physician Sean Conley said on Monday.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” said Conley in a memo posted to the account of White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

“It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President's current negative status,” he added.

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication. This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others,” said the physician.

Trump announced on October 2 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He was later taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days receiving treatment before being discharged.

On Saturday, Trump resumed campaigning for the first time since contracting the virus.