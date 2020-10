The Nobel Prize committee could not reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he had won, so his fellow winner told him at 2:15 a.m.

The Nobel Prize committee could not reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he had won the Nobel Prize in economics, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night.

When Wilson rang Milgrom's doorbell at 2:15 in the morning, Milgrom's wife, who's in Stockholm, received a security-camera notification on her phone. She got to watch live as Wilson told Milgrom he'd won the Nobel Prize.