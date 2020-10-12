22-year-old woman dies from COVID-19 1 month after giving birth

New mother with no background illness succumbs to coronavirus after giving birth.

A 22-year-old woman from Rahat died at Soroka Hospital after contracting the coronavirus and giving birth to a newborn son about a month ago.

The young mother did not have any preexisting illnesses or conditions other than her pregnancy. After she gave birth through caesarean section, the baby was tested and found to not have the coronavirus. The mother was then hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The mother was rushed to the operating room in the 37th week of her pregnancy, Ynet reported. A few days after the birth, her condition deteriorated and she was placed on an ECMO heart-lung machine. She died about a month later, this past Thursday.

The Health Ministry reported Monday night that 1,618 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the last day out of 23,032 test results which were obtained. 827 patients are in serious condition, 227 of whom are on ventilators.

The death toll from the rose above 2,000 on Monday and now stands at 2,016.