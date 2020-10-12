Likud instructs MKs to attack Bennett

The Likud called on its MKs and ministers to attack Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett following his vote of no confidence in the government.

A statement sent by Netanyahu's spokesman to Likud members read that "for your information - Naftali Bennett today recommended Yair Lapid as Prime Minister and voted with Tibi and Abu Shehadeh from the Joint List."

Earlier tonight, the Likud said, "A subversive remains a subversive. Tonight, Bennett decided to retire from the right-wing bloc and recommend Yair Lapid, who said he intends to displace 100,000 settlers from Judea and Samaria, for prime minister. The person who dismantled the right-wing coalition for a 'gentleman's agreement' will recommend the left for the job."

Bennett responded to Netanyahu, "On the evening of the 2000th death of an Israeli from the coronavirus, with 9 million Israelis trapped in their homes in existential and economic anxiety, on such an evening, do you sit down with your political advisers and formulate a third-rate spin against me?"

Like any member of the opposition, we voted tonight in favor of a no-confidence motion for the 50th time, as you did in the opposition and voted together with the Arab Party. You know that. Still, instead of working 24/7 you chose to focus your energy on me. Like King Saul at the end of his life. I promise one thing — no spin, and no political exercise will stop me from worrying about my good people who are suffering so much because of your failure."