Vehicle struck by gunfire in Kiryat Arba

An Israeli vehicle was hit Monday night by Arab gunfire in the Gal neighborhood of Kiryat Arba. The shot fired also hit near a group of children.
Shai Darshan, a resident of the neighborhood, said that he heard the gunfire. "A bullet hit a car here in the neighborhood. Another bullet passed a group of children and miraculously no one was hurt. We call [on the IDF] to enter all the villages in the area and collect all the weapons. Take this matter seriously. This is a real danger to our children."
Yisca Tzoren, whose vehicle was shot, added: "We stood with family, guests and children and realized that it was a bullet that hit our vehicle. It could easily have hurt any of us. We demand that the army take action to collect the weapons and stop this illegal shooting."