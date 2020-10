i24NEWS Poll: Ahead of US elections, 63% of Israelis say Trump better for Israel 18.8% of Israelis think Joe Biden is better for Israel, 87.8% are following the US presidential elections. i24NEWS ,

Reuters Trump and Biden 63.3% of Israelis believe incumbent President Donald Trump is better for for Israel than former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new poll published by i24NEWS. According to the poll, 18.8% of Israelis believe Biden to be better for Israel.



