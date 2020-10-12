Samaria Council head: EU aligns with Abbas

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan in mid-August, together with Sheikh Tamimi from Ramallah, addressed EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and called on them to intervene in the face of human rights violations of Palestinian Authority citizens arrested after expressing support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Borrell replied to Dagan that "the EU is officially opposed to actions aimed at restricting human rights, and expects the same standards and principles of human rights and freedom to be applied on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides."

However, Borrell did not mention any action that the European Union would take to assist those detainees, did not ask for more details about the detainees, and did not even issue a letter of inquiry to the Palestinian Authority.

Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said in response, "Once again the EU aligns itself with the Palestinian Authority's murderousness and refrains from taking any action. This is an evasive response that proves the hypocrisy of the EU. While the EU condemns the State of Israel when it defends itself from terrorists, the EU Foreign Minister is not even able to issue a letter of inquiry, not to mention a letter of condemnation to Abbas and his friends, who are known to have arrested Arab residents of Judea and Samaria and tortured them in their cellars, just because they spoke out in favor of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"This is hypocrisy that only reinforces what we've been saying over time, the EU's claims against Israel are completely political and the connection between them and the protection of human rights is purely coincidental," Dagan added.

However, this is the first time that an EU Foreign Minister has officially addressed the head of an authority in Judea and Samaria.