Coronavirus death toll crosses 2,000

Number of new daily infections continues to fall as death toll continues to rise.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel crossed the 2,000 person mark Monday and now stands at 2,016, the Health Ministry reported Monday night.

1,618 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed over the past day out of 23,032 test results which were obtained.

827 patients are in serious condition, 227 of whom are on ventilators.

Earlier, head of public health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis noted that 30% of Israeli cities are defined as red cities and explained how local closures would work after the current national lockdown is lifted.

"Anyone who finds antibodies in his body - can be considered as having recovered from the virus. That is, if he comes in contact with a verified patient or returns from a red city to Israel - he will not be required to enter isolation."