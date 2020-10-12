Tibi: Between Bennett and Netanyahu, we choose Netanyahu

Joint List MK does not hesitate to say who he would choose between current PM, Yamina chairman.

MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List) said Monday that if given the choice between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett, he would choose Netanyahu in a heartbeat,

In an interview with Moshe Glasner and Avi Blum on the Knesset Channel, MK Tibi was asked by Glasner: "I am toying with a picture that is currently not a far-fetched script. You really want to remove Bibi, what happens if Bibi and Bennett have a tie between them and the one who decides who will be the prime minister is you. Bibi or Bennett, which is better?"

MK Tibi immediately gave a decisive answer: "Bibi."

"It's like asking a Barcelona fan who do you want to win, Real Madrid or Atlético," Blum said.

Later in the interview, Tibi said: "Bennett will not replace Binyamin Netanyahu."

"For some reason Bennett, who did not pass the electoral threshold a year and a half ago, is now at 21 seats because of the disappointment with the prime minister and the disappointment with Gantz and Blue and White.

"Ultimately, Bennett is Binyamin Netanyahu's reserve force," he added. "Bennett is not really against Binyamin Netanyahu and therefore the public should take into account that whoever supports Bennett actually supports Binyamin Netanyahu. He is not a replacement."