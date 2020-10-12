Gantz: No more restraint on budget issue

Blue and White chairman vows that 2021 budget will be passed in December. 'I suggest that they not try us.'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz opened the weekly Blue and White faction meeting Monday by announcing that the state budget for 2021 would be passed in December.

'We need to pass the budget by December. All the government options are on the table - I suggest that they not try us," Gantz said in a message to the Likud party.

''They called us traitors and restrained us, called us weak and restrained us. They said about a million and a half of our voters that they are a danger to the country and we messed up. This episode is over and done with. There will be no more restraint, no more harm to the entire public who voted for us. We will not be silent in the face of harm to any public," Gantz said.

Minister Gantz said that he would demand at the cabinet meeting tomorrow tha d the declaration of a state of emergency not be extended. "I will demand tomorrow the end of the state of emergency - whoever wants to demonstrate can do so at any time and in any place."