

'Bringing our brothers and sisters from Ethiopia home' PM Netanyahu Submits for Cabinet Approval a Draft Decision to Bring 2,000 Members of the Falash Mura Community to Israel Yoni Kempinski ,

Miriam Alster/FLASH90 The community in Ethiopia Prime Minister Netanyahu submitted for Cabinet approval, a draft decision to bring 2,000 members of the Falash Mura community to Israel.



Following is an excerpt from Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks at the start of the Cabinet meeting:



"Six months ago, I promised to bring the remnant of the Jewish community in Ethiopia. Today, I am submitting for Cabinet approval the bringing to Israel of 2,000 of our people, our brothers and sisters from Ethiopia. We will also act to bring all of the rest, as I instructed in the Cabinet decision that we will approve today.



In recent years, we have brought about the aliyah of many thousands of our people in Ethiopia and we will continue to do so. At the same time, we have invested vast budgets of tens of millions on the absorption and integration of the immigrants, and in advancing and strengthening the community in various fields, and we will also continue to do this.



A few days ago, I spoke with another friend of mine, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed. He said that he will give all assistance to the important action that we are now doing. Ethiopia is open to this action and the diplomatic cooperation between us is – of course – facilitating the aliyah of the remaining Ethiopian Jews without hindrance."



