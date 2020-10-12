Liberman encourages rebellion: 'I welcome businesses opening'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman caused a stir when he sought to encourage business owners who violated the closure and the coronavirus guidelines.

"First of all, I want to congratulate the small businesses that yesterday and today opened their businesses and started working," Liberman said.

He attacked lockdown violations in the haredi sector: "We won't accept the reality of two states for one people. It cannot be that in the State of Israel there's one group that doesn't obey the government and the Knesset, holds celebrations, opens yeshivas, and conducts itself like a state within a state.

"People are forced to obey unreasonable and irrational instructions. We cannot accept the reality that mikvahs are open and the beach is closed; it's impossible to accept the reality that 150,000 Israelis fly overseas and finance Bulgaria, Greece, and Cyprus, while hotels in the country are closed."

Liberman addressed the disputes between the Likud and Blue and White, and suggested that Blue and White support a law that would prevent Netanyahu from serving. "What I'm proposing to Blue and White is to join a bill I submitted that's a 'copy-paste' of a bill that was submitted at the time by Ofir Pines, which talks about a Knesset Member who has an indictment against him can not be candidate for prime minister.

"This bill was submitted during the time of Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and those who voted for the bill were all Likud members including Netanyahu, Litzman, Gafni, and other MKs who are still in office today. So Blue and White, instead of gossiping, crying, and complaining, just join the same bill and of course Binyamin Netanyahu, who already voted for the same bill, will vote for it this time as well. And of course the other parties too," he said.