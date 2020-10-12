Trump: Covid spike in Europe negates 'fake news'

According to Trump, 'fake news' presented Europe and other countries as examples of places that are doing well, in order to make US look bad

US President Donald Trump tweeted today that the coronavirus spike in Europe proves that the messages in the media which presented Europe as dealing with the pandemic better than the US were part of intentional 'fake news'.

"Big spike in the China Plague in Europe and other places that the Fake News used to hold up as examples of places that are doing well, in order to make the U.S look bad", Trump wrote.

"Be strong and vigilant, it will run its course", he added, "Vaccines and cures are coming fast!"