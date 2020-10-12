Netanyahu speaks with Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, agree to meet soon

The Israeli and UAE leaders spoke and called for "the further consolidation of peace in the Middle East"

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, leader of the United Arab Emirates. The phone call was the leaders' first conversation since the signing of the historic peace treaty at the White House.

According to an official update from the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu informed the Crown Prince that the Israeli government will formally adopt the peace treaty and expressed full confidence that due to the wall-to-wall support the treaty enjoys in Israel that it will be ratified expeditiously by the Knesset.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to meet soon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel is looking forward to welcoming the UAE’s upcoming delegation to Israel. This will be a reciprocal visit following the visit of the Israeli delegation to the UAE headed by National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister's Office report, the two leaders discussed their great hopes for the cooperation between Israel and the UAE, which will strengthen both countries, and in this context also discussed working together more closely to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected nations across the globe.

The two leaders called for the further consolidation of peace in the Middle East which will contribute to stability, security and prosperity of all peoples in the region, and expressed their gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the USA for the vital support for this effort.