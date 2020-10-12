Neocon pundit Bill Kristol and actor Billy Crystal endorse Biden

Democrat Billy Crystal and Republican Bill Kristol team up in joint video endorsement of Joe Biden.

Take your pick: Crystal method, or Kristol, Bill’s persuasion.

Billy Crystal, the actor and comedian, and Bill Kristol, the onetime top adviser to Republican officials who has become a prominent “Never Trumper” joined in an ad released this week to explain why they were voting for Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee hoping to oust Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

“We never agree on anything!” says Crystal who pretends in the 30-second Jewish Democratic Council of America ad to be surprised to see Kristol. The ad will feature online in swing states where Jewish voters could make the difference. Halie Soifer, JDCA’s director, says the target is 2 million Jewish voters.

In the longer version, running a minute and twenty seconds, Crystal explains that he is a Yankees fan, Kristol says he is a Mets fan. Crystal notes he is a Democrat, Kristol says he remains a Republican.

“I spell Crystal the correct way, with a C,” Crystal says. “If you know anything about comedy, it’s much funnier with a K,” Kristol retorts.

They cite among other things Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic to make the case for Biden. “We need change at the top,” Kristol says.