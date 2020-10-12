China to test 9.4 million people for coronavirus in just five days

After 12 cases of coronavirus discovered in city of Qingdao, China to test city's entire population of 9.4 million in just five days.

The Chinese government has launched a mass coronavirus testing operation targeting coastal city of Qingdao, after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the city.

Twelve cases of the virus were reported in the city in recent days, prompting authorities to impose mass testing to root out additional cases.

Some 140,000 hospital employees, patients, and other people linked to the hospital where those infected were treated have already been tested, the government said on Sunday.

Now, the government is working to test the city’s entire population of 9.4 million people within five days.

Five city districts are set to be thoroughly tested within three days, Chinese health officials said, with the entire city being tested within five days.

Tests are being conducted at temporary medical centers across the city.