Yaakov Litzman returning to the government

UTJ MK will be appointed Deputy Minister of Housing with the powers of a Minister.

After failing to be appointed to the position of a deputy minister under the Blue and White party’s quota, MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) is expected to be appointed Deputy Housing Minister as part of the right-wing bloc’s quota by making Deputy Minister Itzik Cohen from Shas a Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

As part of the agreement, Cohen will be appointed a Minister in the Ministry of Finance under Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), as well as Minister of Housing. Litzman will serve as Deputy Minister of Housing with the powers of a Minister.

Litzman announced his resignation from the government last month after Prime Minister Netanyahu decided on a lockdown ahead of the holidays. Officials in his party mocked the move at the time, claiming it was not coordinated with them.

Some later claimed that Litzman had resigned from the government after realizing that the prosecution was expected to file an indictment against him in the coming months, which would have obliged him to resign from the government in any case.

Litzman's return to one of the centers of power in the government shows that he never intended to leave the Ministry of Housing.