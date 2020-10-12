Twitter flags & hides Trump tweet that he's now 'immune'

Following President Donald Trump’s statement on Sunday morning that he’s “immune” to coronavirus, Twitter flagged his tweet making a similar statement, with the explainer that it “violated the Twitter rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

The tweet itself has been completely hidden, with just the header with Trump’s picture and Twitter account name showing. However, the explainer took the trouble to note, somewhat obscurely, that “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

What Trump actually wrote was that he has a “total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!”

Trump was interviewed by Fox News on Sunday morning and made a similar statement, asserting that, “Once you recover, you’re immune … So now you have a president who doesn’t have to hide in his basement,” he added, in an apparent dig at his opponent, Democratic rival Joe Biden, who has been periodically holed up during his campaign.

The Guardian notes that this is the fifth time that Twitter has flagged a Trump tweet. The first one was posted in May when the President wrote that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Another tweet in June mentioned using “serious force” against protesters and a post in August called mail boxes a “voter security disaster.” The most recent case occurred in September when Trump appeared to encourage voters in North Carolina to vote twice.

Last week, Twitter announced that it would be clamping down on tweets that spread misinformation or promote violence, and that it would also flag all claims of winning elections until the results (state or nationwide) are official.