Plan to reopen haredi schools frozen

Senior haredi rabbis freeze plan to reopen schools Monday, push for agreement with government to reopen education system.

Two prominent haredi rabbis have called for talks with government officials to reach an agreement for the reopening of the haredi school system, freezing plans for a unilateral reopening of haredi schools.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, two senior rabbinic figures in the Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) haredi community in Israel, instructed haredi educators Sunday night not to reopen schools Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, the rabbis had called for studies to be renewed on Monday.

Following an intervention by Shas chief and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, however, the rabbis agreed to freeze the unilateral reopening of the Lithuanian haredi school system and work instead to reach an agreement with the government.

Rabbi Kanievsky, 92, was recently infected with the coronavirus, and during the Sukkot festival he was filmed apparently collapsing into his chair.

The camera was moved immediately after Rabbi Kanievsky collapsed so as not to show the rabbi in that state. After a few moments the camera as refocused on Rabbi Kanievsky, who appeared to have recovered and was examining the gemara.

"The event continued as normal in [Rabbi Kanievsky's] presence," one participant told Arutz Sheva.

Rabbi Kanievsky's condition was defined as good last night following the Simchat Torah holiday. Prior to the holiday his condition worsened as his temperature rose.

According to the official announcement, the Rabbi's doctors explained that he is experiencing the "second and most dangerous stage of the coronavirus disease."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account: "I join the prayers of the masses of the people of Yisrael for the health of Rabbi Chaim Kaneivsky. Please G-d, heal him."