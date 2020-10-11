IDF melting pot melts down into violence between battalions

IDF soldiers from an elite Bedouin reconnaissance battalion undergoing training at a Givati base have been involved in a violent confrontation with IDF soldiers from the Shaked battalion of the Givati brigade.

21 soldiers were injured in the brawl. Seven were taken to Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva for treatment for light injuries. The other 14 were treated on-base.

The brawl allegedly began with threats and escalated to drawn weapons. Eye-witness accounts attest that officers were also involved. Military police have opened an investigation into the incident.

An official IDF statement noted that: “On Sunday afternoon, a violent brawl broke out between soldiers from two different battalions on the Givati training base. Seven soldiers were lightly injured and taken to hospital for treatment. 14 additional soldiers were treated by medical staff on-base.

“This was an exceptional and grave incident that is not in accordance with the values of the IDF and the behavior required of its soldiers. The incident will be investigated by the brigade officer who will take appropriate and significant action against all those involved.”