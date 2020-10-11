Eat now, pay later - the cost of a family meal together

Seven members of an extended family celebrated Rosh Hashanah together. Now all seven have Covid-19 and two are in hospital.

Lynn Wachsman-Paz has nothing but regret for the holiday meal she hosted for her extended family on Rosh Hashanah. Her parents are now in hospital in serious condition with coronavirus; all seven of those who attended the meal have contracted the disease.

“It’s better to endure the hardships of lockdown and isolation a bit longer, and eventually get out of it,” she told Channel 12 News on Sunday.

Lynn, her three children, her parents, and her sister held a holiday meal together on Rosh Hashanah, three weeks ago. “We were worried the whole time, but our desire to be together as a family was stronger,” she said. “And we live close to each other too, which made it an added temptation. It was so hard for me to think of staying home alone with my three kids and leaving my parents alone at home too. On Pesach, that was what we did – we celebrated separately.”

Both Lynn’s parents – aged 66 and 69 – are now in Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva, in serious condition. She stressed that neither of them has comorbidities. Their conditions are improving, but very slowly. Meanwhile, all three of her children also have symptoms. Her youngest daughter has stomach aches, headaches, and a persistent cough. Her oldest daughter has more severe symptoms – “she has attacks of breathlessness,” Lynn said, “and her oxygen levels dropped a few times, enough that we wondered whether we should call MDA and have her taken to hospital. “It’s so hard to see your own child suffering like that. I’m less worried about myself.”

In summary, Lynn expressed remorse at the results of her decisions. “It’s not simple. I’ve seen first-hand what this does, and I really want everyone to know that it’s not a joke – it’s not just flu.”