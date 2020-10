President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News and declared: "I'm not on any medication"

US President Donald Trump spoke with told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on the 'Sunday Morning Futures' show Sunday morning. The president was interviewed by phone.

"Once you recover, you're immune", President Trump said, "Now you have a president that's immune."

"So now you have a president who doesn't have to hide in his basement", Trump added.

"I'm not on any medication", the President emphaisized, "And the medications that I did take were standard, routine."