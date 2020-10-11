Policeman who died of coronavirus laid to rest

The policeman in his fifties who passed away on Shabbat (Simchat Torah) due to coronavirus-related complications has been buried in the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery.

In the last few years, Sergeant Michael Levy served as a non-commissioned officer in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, and naturally came into contact with many sick people in the course of his duties.

Levy was from the haredi community of Bnei Brak. He was 55 years old, and leaves behind a wife and six children. His illness progressed swiftly; he collapsed during Yom Kippur prayers and was taken to hospital, where he tested positive for coronavirus. He remained in serious condition until last Shabbat when his state deteriorated and he passed away.

The Tel Aviv branch of the ZAKA organization then came to the family’s aid, arranging the funeral after the rabbi of the Tel Aviv police district ordered Levy to be buried in the nearby military cemetery. The eight volunteers from Tel Aviv ZAKA conducted the funeral with honor and respect shown to the deceased while in full protective clothing due to the nature of the illness.