EU politicians, Jewish leaders decry Polish kosher slaughter ban bill

Dozens of parliamentarians from across Europe, including Senators, MKs, MPs, MEPs, members of the UK House of Lords, and Jewish community leaders from across Europe have joined forces in a letter calling on the Polish government to scrap part of an animal welfare bill to be voted on in the Polish Senate on Tuesday, October 13.

The bill would ban the export of kosher meat from Poland, a move that would severely impact Jewish communities across the continent who, either by size or limited resources, rely heavily on Poland as a supplier of kosher meat. A large number of parliamentarians and Jewish leaders are clearly concerned that the move would set a dangerous precedent, placing animal welfare rights clearly ahead of the fundamental European right of freedom of religion.

The signatories also pointed out that there is no conclusive scientific evidence to support claims that kosher slaughter is any more cruel than the majority of slaughter taking place in slaughterhouses across the continent.

In their letter, the signatories wrote to the Polish government,“By prohibiting an export of products that represents a central tenet of Jewish faith and practice for many, you are sending a strong message that laws that effectively hinder Jewish life in Europe are acceptable. it is for these reasons - and on behalf of the many thousands of Jews that we as Community Leaders and Parliamentarians represent - that we urge the Polish government, its parliament and its senators to stop this aspect of the bill.”

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association who instigated the letter, said in a statement:

“What appears to be a national Polish political issue is nothing of the sort. The ramifications of this bill are potentially devastating and profound to Jews everywhere in Europe, and also to the many who value the liberty of freedom of religion. The bill, if passed, will be seen as a declaration that it is open season to anyone who objects to aspects of Jewish law, faith and practice. It must be stopped. We are extremely humbled and touched that so many distinguished politicians, from the French Senate to the Greek Parliament and everywhere in between, and so many Jewish community leaders agree with us and are backing our call for this aspect of the law to be scrapped.”