Watch: 1 killed in clashes between BLM-Antifa and 'Patriots'

One man shot and killed during clashes between far-left and right-wing protesters in Denver, Colorado.

One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon while right-wing and left-wing protesters faced off in Denver, Colorado.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday, during a right-wing “Patriot Rally” outside of the Denver Art Museum.

Far-left demonstrators held a nearby counter protest, dubbed a “Black Lives Matter-Antifa Soup Drive”.

Police said a “verbal altercation” occurred between members of the two groups, which was followed by gunfire.

One demonstrator was wounded and killed in the shooting, apparently after spraying pepper spray at the shooter.

Authorities later identified the shooter as a private security guard, adding that he was not connected to either group of protesters.

The guard was arrested by local police, who were deployed just yards away from the scene of the shooting to secure the protests.

Video footage shows the victim of the shooting arguing with a man wearing a “Black Guns Matter” shirt just moments before the shooting.

The Denver Post reported that the victim was a participant in the Patriot Rally event.

Police division chief Joe Montoya said police had yet to confirm the victim’s affiliation, however.

Warning: Some readers may find the images and language in the video below disturbing.