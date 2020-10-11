MK Ayelet Shaked: Govt has taken small businesses hostage

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) participated in Sunday morning’s meeting of the Knesset Regulatory Committee, held to discuss the lockdown regulations imposed by the government over three weeks ago.

“At the Committee meeting, there was a clear consensus that what the government is doing to the business sector and to small business owners is criminal,” she told Arutz Sheva. “There was no epidemiological reason to force small businesses to close, and certainly not businesses that don’t receive customers. Everyone realizes that by now.”

Shaked added that, “There’s also a consensus that we should be allowing restaurants to offer take-out. We are trying to exert pressure on the government, and the head of the Committee is certainly entitled to tell the government to fix the regulations and then send them back to us for discussion.”

Shaked pointed out that “the lockdown was supposed to end on Saturday night. Instead, the government extended it for another week and we are trying to address the problems caused by it and make things easier for the general public.”

In her view, “The government has taken small businesses hostage in its dispute over demonstrations. Netanyahu and [Justice Minister] Nissenkorn didn’t manage to come to an agreement on restricting demonstrations, so they decided instead to impose a total, hermetic lockdown, even though it was clear to everyone that small businesses that don’t receive customers aren’t a source of infection.”

Shaked also criticized the government’s plans for emerging from lockdown, saying, “My children are already older – they’re in the seventh and tenth grades. But I look at friends with small children and it’s simply an impossible situation. Their kids are banging on the Zoom screens and the parents are on the verge of a nervous breakdown. This is a situation of social and mental crisis. There are many solutions available and this government needs to get its act together and get down to work.”