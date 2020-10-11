Emergency responder rescues baby locked in hot car in Petah Tikva

United Hatzalah first responder saves infant girl trapped inside locked car in central Israel.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Alan Malka holding the infant girl he rescued
Alan Malka holding the infant girl he rescued
United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Alan Malka, saved the life of an infant girl on Sunday morning when he pulled her from a locked hot car on Aharonovitz Street in Petach Tikvah.

“I was working at my job in the Municipality when I received an emergency alert from United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center regarding a young child locked in a hot car on Ahronovitz Street right nearby. I drove down Sokolov Street on my ambucycle and was at the scene in less than a minute."

"When I arrived the father of the young girl was very agitated and told me that his daughter got locked in the car after he accidentally left the keys inside. I pulled out the special equipment that I have that allows me to open locked cars and within 15 seconds I had the door of the car open and picked up the infant girl. I gave her to her father who embraced her warmly and performed a quick medical check. Thankfully all of the girl’s vital signs checked out. She was in good condition."

"The father couldn’t thank me enough. And I smiled as I told him that I was happy to help and that it was all part for the job."

"This is one of the many emergency calls that I have gone to that make all of the training and volunteering worthwhile."

"I’ve been volunteering with United Hatzalah for the past 11 years, and this isn’t the first child that I have rescued from a hot car. One month over the summer I had three instances like this. Each one is special and each is incredibly important as being locked in a hot car can be fatal to a child in a matter of minutes."

"I myself am a family man. I have been married for more than 20 years and have a bunch of teenagers at home. While I’ve already passed the time where I myself have small children, I know what it means to be a parent having an emergency. Throughout the years, we’ve had many of our own. Thankful, my wife has always supported me the entire way as a volunteer as have my children. Volunteering as an EMT is one of the joys of my life. Situations like these, where I can save a young child from irreparable damage or even death, make it so."



