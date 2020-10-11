Diego Schwartzman loses to Nadal in French Open semifinal

The Jewish tennis star lost to Nadal in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0), ending a strong run at the postponed French Open.

Diego Schwartzman put up a solid fight but ultimately couldn’t take down Rafael Nadal in his French Open semifinal match on Friday.

Still, Schwartzman’s best ever Grand Slam result will propel him into the top 10 in the rankings for the first time in his career. He will leave Roland Garros with a ranking of No. 8 in the world.

The Jewish tennis star lost to Nadal, the “King of Clay,” in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(0), ending a strong run at the postponed French Open.

Schwartzman had beaten Nadal for the first time in his career at the recent Italian Open, a clay court precursor to the French Open.

“I know against Diego, it’s very difficult until the end. He’s one of the players who makes more breaks on the tour without a doubt,” Nadal said after Friday’s match. “I have been playing him a lot of times, but he’s getting better and better every time.”